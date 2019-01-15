

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a woman is dead after a crash in the area of Henderson Highway and Slater Avenue Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at around 7:45 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Winnipeg Police Service traffic collision investigators remain on the scene and southbound lanes of Henderson Highway are closed at Springfield Road.