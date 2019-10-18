

Work on and near city streets this weekend will bring a slate of temporary road closures.

The City of Winnipeg is announcing the following closures for the period of October 18 to 20:

Eastbound Stradbrook Avenue from Donald Street and Harkness Avenue will be closed for crane work:

• Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. until Saturday, October 19 at 5 a.m.

Southbound Disraeli Freeway from Logan Avenue to Main Street will be closed for paving of roadway:

• Saturday, October 19 at 6 a.m. until Monday, October 21 at 6 a.m.

Northbound off ramp from St. James Bridge to Portage Avenue will be closed for paving of roadway:

• Saturday, October 19 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, October 20 at 6 p.m.

Sterling Lyon Parkway from Kenaston Boulevard and Whidden Gate will be closed for railway crossing repairs:

• Saturday, October 19 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

For transit rerouting and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.