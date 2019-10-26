Road closures this Sunday
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:19AM CST
Crane work will close parts of Garry Street on Sunday, the city said.
Southbound Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue will be temporarily closed this Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The city tells motorists to allow for extra travel time, and use alternate routes.
The city said a full map of all lane closures in the city can be found online.