Road closures to look out for heading into the long weekend
File image of the Osborne Village Street Festival, July 2017.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 2:12PM CST
The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers of a number of road closures due to celebrations to be aware of, starting early Friday.
Friday, June 29:
- Ellen Street will close between Bannatyne and McDermot Avenues, and Bannatyne will close between Ellen and Dagmar Streets, from 1:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The closure will allow for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Summer Celebration.
- King Street will close from Dufferin Avenue to Jarvis Avenue, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., to allow for the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre AGM and Community Celebration.
- Albert Street from Bannatyne Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will close from 9 a.m. to midnight for the Fast & Furious Feast. The intersection of McDermot Avenue at Albert Street will remain open, the city said.
Saturday, June 30 & Sunday, July 1:
- Osborne Street will close at 9 a.m. Saturday between River Avenue and McMillan Avenue for the Osborne Village Street Festival. It will reopen to traffic at 1 a.m. on Monday, July 2.