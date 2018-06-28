

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers of a number of road closures due to celebrations to be aware of, starting early Friday.

Friday, June 29:

Ellen Street will close between Bannatyne and McDermot Avenues, and Bannatyne will close between Ellen and Dagmar Streets, from 1:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The closure will allow for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Summer Celebration.

King Street will close from Dufferin Avenue to Jarvis Avenue, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., to allow for the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre AGM and Community Celebration.

Albert Street from Bannatyne Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will close from 9 a.m. to midnight for the Fast & Furious Feast. The intersection of McDermot Avenue at Albert Street will remain open, the city said.

Saturday, June 30 & Sunday, July 1: