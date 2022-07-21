Road construction forces Winnipeg road closures

Winnipeggers who take Empress Street East as part of their commute may need to find an alternate route for the next few days.

Sections of Empress Street East will be closed beginning on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. for road construction. The roads will reopen on Monday at 3 p.m.

According to the City of Winnipeg, northbound Empress Street East from St. John Ambulance Way to Eastway, including the overpass crossing to Portage Avenue, will be closed. However, the active transportation path and southbound lane on Empress Street East crossing over Portage Avenue will not be affected.

The city notes that the road construction will also close northbound Empress Street East from Eastway to Empress Street, but the east sidewalk and active transportation path will stay open.

Transit will be rerouted during these closures.