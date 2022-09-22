Road repair, affordable housing and vehicle costs discussed on mayoral campaign trail

Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney speaks about road repair on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney speaks about road repair on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island