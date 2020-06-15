WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance is beginning to resume road tests, though it will be a while yet before Manitobans can book a test.

MPI announced on Monday that, effective immediately, road tests for classes 2, 3, 4, and 5 will start back up for those who had previously booked appointments cancelled due to COVID-19. There will be no new road tests for these classes until further notice.

MPI estimates there are about 4,300 previously booked appointments. Those who had appointments cancelled will be contacted in order of their scheduled appointments.

Those who are going for a road test are asked to follow these safety procedures:

Arrive 15 minutes early and maintain physical distancing (minimum of two metres/six feet) when possible

Provide and wear their own mask (non-medical masks are permitted)

Answer questions to ensure they have not been exposed to COVID-19

Sanitize all touchpoints in their vehicle

MPI said if customers are not able to comply with these requirements, the test will be cancelled and rebooked at a later time.

More information about the procedures can be found on the MPI website.

MPI announced in May that Class 1 road tests would resume along with knowledge tests, following similar procedures.

Once all these people have had their tests booked, MPI said it will enter the second phase of resuming testing. More details about this are expected to be released in early July.