Traffic on a stretch of a Winnipeg road may be flowing faster soon, now that a months-long construction project has wrapped up.

All lanes of McPhillips St. between Logan Ave. and Jarvis Ave. will re-open on Sunday, says the City of Winnipeg.

The street was closed for ongoing construction on the McPhillips St. underpass.

While crews were working, the city says it found parts of the bridge were in bad shape, so unexpected work needed to be done.

The west sidewalk will stay closed until a handrail is installed, and the city says there will be some curb lane closures during that time.

In the spring, the city says work on the concrete median and final landscaping will be completed.