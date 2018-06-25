Winnipeg police are at the scene of a crash on St. Anne’s Road near Fermor Avenue that sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called just before 12:45 p.m. Monday.

They said they got a report about a vehicle coming into a construction area and hitting a worker.

Darren Derksen said he was driving down Fermor Avenue a few minutes after the crash occurred and decided to park to see what was going on.

He said he sets up construction detours for the City of Winnipeg and was going to put up some signs for a project nearby and saw the police presence.

“I saw somebody being loaded into an ambulance,” he said.

“I hope this isn’t serious.”

Meantime, a safety officer with Bituminex, a heavy road construction building company, tells CTV News a worker was hit.

Bituminex said it was hired by a consulting firm to conduct the project underway at the intersection.

The safety officer said the worker was helping pour concrete.

The safety officer described the man’s injuries as serious but said he was in stable condition when they transferred him.

