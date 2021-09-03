WINNIPEG -- A house fire in Winnipeg’s River-Osborne area disrupted traffic Friday morning, but roads have since been reopened.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire at an abandoned house on Mayfair Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, and there is no damage to other buildings in the area.

Crews are unsure at this time as to whether the house will need to be demolished.

According to Winnipeg police, Mayfair Avenue between River Avenue and Main Street was closed to traffic, but is now reopened.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.