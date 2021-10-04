Roads reopened following serious crash in St. Boniface
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that all roads are reopened following a serious crash in St. Boniface on Monday.
The crash took place on Monday afternoon. Images from the scene showed a white car with severe front-end damage, as well as a number of unidentified objects all over the road.
Provencher Boulevard was closed between Archibald and Des Meurons Streets, but it has since been reopened.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.
