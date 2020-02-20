WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating a collision in the Old Market Square area on Thursday morning.

Police said traffic will be closed for a number of hours westbound Bannatyne Avenue at King Street, and southbound Princess Street at William Avenue.

Images from the scene show a knocked down light standard and debris on the road.

The public is asked to avoid the area and should expect significant delays in the downtown area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

(Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)