Roads to be closed for hours following crash near Old Market Square
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:36AM CST
The collision took place in the Old Market Square area. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating a collision in the Old Market Square area on Thursday morning.
Police said traffic will be closed for a number of hours westbound Bannatyne Avenue at King Street, and southbound Princess Street at William Avenue.
Images from the scene show a knocked down light standard and debris on the road.
The public is asked to avoid the area and should expect significant delays in the downtown area.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
(Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)