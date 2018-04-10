

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is expanding its recall of a pre-cooked roast beef over a possible Listeria contamination.

On March 28 the agency recalled Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef at Druxy’s Famous Deli outlets in Ontario.

Now they are saying the roast beef, which was produced by Erie Meat Products Ltd., was sold in other parts of Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. The CFIA said that it could have been sold in other provinces and territories, as well.

The product potentially could have been portioned and sold without a label, coding or under a different brand name, according to the CFIA. It carries best-before dates of April 10 and April 17.

The CFIA said there have been reported illnesses linked to a similar product, but no confirmed illnesses linked to the specific product.

Consumers and establishments such as restaurants, hotels and hospitals are advised to throw out or return the meat.