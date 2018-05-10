

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said an 87-year-old man was found dead under an ATV that had tipped over on his property in the Municipality of Roblin, Man.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mounties said the man had been riding alone while checking cattle when the incident happened, and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

RCMP don’t believe alcohol played a role and said the investigation continues.