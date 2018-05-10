Featured
Roblin-area senior dies in ATV incident
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 5:45PM CST
RCMP said an 87-year-old man was found dead under an ATV that had tipped over on his property in the Municipality of Roblin, Man.
Officers arrived at the scene at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The Mounties said the man had been riding alone while checking cattle when the incident happened, and wasn’t wearing a helmet.
RCMP don’t believe alcohol played a role and said the investigation continues.