Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
Police said this is due to cellular network issues.
Officers urge anyone having issues contacting 911 to use another network provider or a landline.
Police will provide updates as they become available.