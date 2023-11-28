Rogers Sugar strike: Supply disruptions prompt Winnipeg businesses to search for other sugar sources
For 34 years, Winnipeg’s Tall Grass Prairie Bread Co. has taken pride in sourcing local ingredients for its delicious treats. But like many companies in western Canada, the bakery relies on Rogers Sugar refinery in B.C. for its sugar.
Exactly two months ago on Sept. 28, 138 workers at the sugar plant walked off the job due to labour disputes, prompting a sugar shortage and disturbing supply chains.
“During COVID, we’ve become used to supply issues, all of us have,” said Lyle Barkman, co-owner of Tall Grass Prairie Bread Co. “But this one was a little in our face because of the upcoming holiday season.”
“It does point out the vulnerability of supply chains and how we do have limited sources of supply,” said Barry Prentice, a supply chain management professor with the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba. “Therefore when a disruption occurs, we start to feel it.”
Dakota Family Foods, a local grocery store, says it is also in a pinch, but uses its retail independence as an advantage.
“We are allowed to pull from multiple wholesalers. By doing that, we have access to more sugar,” said owner and manager Scott Clement.
Supply chain experts say companies can turn to other suppliers in Ontario and Quebec, or even the U.S. to make up the shortfall of the sugar shortage.
“But that adds a whole other layer of problem because they may not have relationships with other suppliers or producers,” said Rick Reid, CEO of the Manitoba Institute of Supply Chain Canada. “There’s the cost of getting it there -- if you’re going into the states, the additional costs of passing an international border.”
It’s a price Tall Grass Prairie Bread Co. isn’t willing to pay, pushing the company to find other ways to bring in the sweet stuff.
“It’s been very eye-opening as to the variation in the prices of these products,” said Barkman.
Aside from a resolution in the strike, the bread company suggests bringing a sugar plant back to Manitoba to help subsidize costs and stay true to its local sourcing.
“We could sure use a beet factory here,” Barkman said.
According to Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8 – the B.C.-based union representing the striking workers – a mediator has been brought in to help reach an agreement. However, supply chain experts say even if the dispute is resolved tomorrow, the sugar shortage will continue until suppliers can meet the demand of the customers and replenish the inventories impacted by the disruptions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Regina
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
-
Regina man who killed someone in dispute over $20 could see less prison time
A man who shot and killed someone following a dispute over $20 may be spending less time behind bars.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $8M increase to police spending
City councillors approved an $8 million increase in spending next year for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
See Saskatoon police catch an escaped cow
Saskatoon police responded to an unusual call where they were confronted with an escaped cow.
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Fraudsters prey on Robinson-Huron Treaty members, offering ‘direct deposit’ of $10B settlement
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police has received an alert from the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund about a new fraud targeting its members.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton school boards welcome temporary change to funding formula, but want permanent fix for growing populations
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday $30 million more for schools, which some say isn't enough to keep up with the growth they're undergoing.
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Ex-Edson, Alta., teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime
A former teacher has admitted to a sex crime involving a child.
Toronto
-
'The Gardiner debate is over': Elevated expressway won't be torn down under Ford
Toronto City Hall is saying good riddance to the Gardiner — on the heels of a fiscal deal that will see the province assume responsibility for the aging expressway.
-
Torontonians might pay more for water and waste collection next year. Here's how much it could cost us
Torontonians may have to pay more for services like water and garbage collection next year.
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
Calgary
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
Montreal
-
Road over Mount Royal to be closed to traffic as part of redevelopment project
The City of Montreal plans to close Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal to through traffic and transform it into a path for cyclists and pedestrians.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A day of tributes for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl ahead of national memorial
The unprecedented outpouring of love for the late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will culminate Tuesday evening in a national tribute ceremony before thousands of spectators at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Montreal mom fears special needs son will be held back with more public sector strikes coming
As Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions announced a weeklong strike will happen next week, one Montreal parent is worried about her special needs son being held back in a crucial school year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
Atlantic
-
Halifax budget meeting focuses on proposed 9.7 per cent property tax hike
The city of Halifax held it’s first budget meeting Tuesday after staff recommended a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent to make up for a revenue shortfall of $68.7 million dollars.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions Tuesday.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
B.C. teacher convicted of sexual exploitation banned from the profession for life
A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a lifetime ban from the profession after he was convicted of sexual exploitation, according to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.
-
Vancouver City Hall steps up security for council meetings
Security for council meetings at Vancouver City Hall has been stepped up, at least in part because of an increase in harassment, threats and violence directed at elected officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery win means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
-
B.C. growth forecast drops for 2023 but deficit projection improves
British Columbia's economy is forecast to grow one per cent in 2023, a drop from the 1.2 per cent predicted earlier by the Ministry of Finance.