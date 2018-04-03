

CTV Winnipeg





The new parking rate hike may have gone into effect on Sunday, but it will take the city a bit more time to roll it out.

On Sunday the rate for on-street parking increased $1.50 an hour, but because each pay station has to be re-programmed manually it will take the city six-to-eight weeks to fully implement it.

Drivers will be able to tell if the new rates are in effect, because the change will be printed on the pay station’s rate card.

The Pay By Phone app will charge the old rate until every pay station is updated.

Anyone with unused scratch and mark passes can exchange them for new ones at Winnipeg’s Parking Authority.