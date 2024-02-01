'Roll with the punches': Lack of snow forcing Festival du Voyageur to get creative
They’re a familiar sight in Winnipeg in February. However, recent weather may have scuttled some plans for a popular Festival du Voyageur attraction.
Due to the ongoing mild weather, the snow sculptures are not likely to appear this year, even though the festival is two weeks away.
“We have grass at Parc du Voyageur, so it’s definitely different from the snow we’re used to seeing in the park,” said Breanne Lavallée-Heckert, the executive director of festival.
Parc du Voyageur is pictured on Feb. 1, 2024. The warm weather is impacting the possibility of snow sculptures at Festival du Voyageur, forcing organizers to get creative. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
The festival was making snow earlier this month, and are still hopeful for some in the next two weeks, but are pivoting to a contingency plan for the sculptures, which would normally be out across the city right now.
“We’re looking at pivoting to new mediums, and we’re really actually kind of excited to be innovative and creative,” said Lavallée-Heckert.
Some of the mediums being proposed include straw, wood and other materials.
“Most of our snow sculptors that come in are really talented artists that are multidisciplinary, that engage in all sorts of mediums for creating their art,” said Lavallée-Heckert.
The warm weather could also have a positive impact on the festival, Lavallée-Heckert said, noting it could bring more people to the park and drive up attendance.
“We're up against grass and it's February, so that's where we're at, but we're looking forward to rolling with the punches and joining everybody here at the parks in a couple of weeks,” she said.
Festival du Voyageur begins on Feb. 16.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
WATCH Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
North Korean leader Kim calls for war readiness while inspecting construction of warships
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships at an eastern shipyard, calling such projects crucial to the country's war preparations, state media said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
-
Sask. doctor with history of suspensions faces 14 charges of unprofessional conduct
A doctor in Estevan, Sask. with a history of suspensions is facing over a dozen charges of unprofessional conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).
-
Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor's prostitution charges stayed
Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor – who was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services – had his charges stayed in provincial court on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
-
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Edmonton
-
'It's terrifying': Advocates say new gender policies will hurt vulnerable youth
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community say proposed gender and pronoun policies will hurt trans and non-binary kids and teens in Alberta.
-
Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home
People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Toronto
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
British duo link Ontario's Kenneth Law to account on pro-suicide forum
Two family members of a young man who died by suicide almost four years ago in the United Kingdom turned their grief into an investigation, uncovering what they believe is an online M.O. of a Canadian accused of killing troubled people by selling them poisonous substances.
-
Jurors in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago issued dozens of recommendations Thursday in an effort to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday
Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
Ottawa
-
Man, 57, dies after small plane crash in western Quebec
Quebec's provincial police says a 57-year-old man died after a small plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
Sutcliffe: Donation from individual linked to developer 'should have been returned'
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his campaign team missed a donation made by an individual who works for a development company.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
From prison to popcorn: Woman starts business behind bars, challenges companies to hire people with criminal records
A new report reveals Canadian companies are continuing to overlook job candidates due to criminal records.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
Teen charged with assault after stabbings in Surrey and Delta, RCMP say
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of stabbings in Surrey and Delta last month, according to Mounties.
-
Cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenays
Two cases of chronic wasting disease have been confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenay region, prompting a targeted provincial response aimed at minimizing spread.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria-based cancer treatment trial set to harness power of artificial intelligence
Doctors in Victoria are trying to improve their results from a clinical trial that led to changes in the standard of care for men going through prostate cancer treatment by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.