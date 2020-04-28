WINNIPEG -- A convoy of drivers gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday evening for a rolling protest against proposed cuts to the public sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really the wrong time to be cutting public sector jobs in Manitoba,” said organizer Jody Gillis.

Around 50 people demonstrated from inside their cars honking horns and circling the building during the evening rush hour.

(Approximately 50 vehicles take part in a protest at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday. Those at the protest are rallying against proposed cuts to public sector workers. CTV News Photo Touria Izri)

"People don’t want to see their public service cut at a time we’re really depending on them this includes education, all the other Crown corporations and Manitoba’s public service as a whole,” said Gillis, an instructor at Red River College. “I think the government should be looking at redeployment, possibly doing it a different way.”

Last week, the province asked Crown corporations and universities to cut costs by up to 30 per cent, saying the move is necessary to free up money for health care during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, the premier appeared to back track, suggesting the cuts may not be as deep.

"I don't expect it to be anywhere near 10 per cent impact,” Premier Brian Pallister said. “The fact of the matter is it'll be less than that and it'll vary by department."

Some Crown corporations have already announced temporary layoffs.

Pallister said the province has been in talks with public sector employees to avoid layoffs.

“I think that there have been some agreements made with labour providers to go with shared work weeks with some of the government agencies, I expect others to follow,” said the premier.

The MGEU, which represents most public sector employees, said it’s not clear what the premier means by “near 10 per cent impact.” “Again, the devil is in the details,” said MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky on Tuesday.

Gillis vowed to continue the protests at the legislature, until the province backs down on the proposed cuts. “It’s the wrong time for austerity measures.”

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele