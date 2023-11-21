Rollover on Manitoba highways leads to handgun discovery

The Manitoba RCMP discovered a pair of handguns while responding to a rollover in the RM of Portage la Prairie on Nov. 16.

The investigation began on Thursday when officers received a report of a rollover on Highway 26 at Road 34.

When officers got to the scene, they found three occupants of the car – two men and one woman – who are from Ontario and British Columbia.

Police said the two men were “visibly intoxicated” and were treated for minor injuries. The woman, who was determined to be the driver, was not intoxicated and was not physically hurt.

Officers searched the car where they found ammunition. This led to the arrest of the three people.

Police then searched one of the men – a 42-year-old man from East York, Ont. – and found two handguns. RCMP noted that the ammunition matched one of the guns.

The other two people were released with charges. The 42-year-old man is facing a number of offences including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the rollover.