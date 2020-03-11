WINNIPEG -- As all forms of public gatherings are under scrutiny for their possible role in COVID-19 transmission, Roman Catholic churches in Manitoba and elsewhere in Canada are addressing the issue.

In Manitoba, the Archdiocese of Winnipeg issued a memo to all of its parishes stating it would not be changing any of its current practices that take place during mass.

The release stated doing so would be unnecessary at this time, but it asked parishes to ensure anyone distributing communion follow standard handwashing and hand-sanitizing protocols in advance.

The city’s St. Boniface Archdiocese has announced its officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss their COVID-19 response and will post a statement on their website and to the media.

In Ontario, where there are now 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Toronto has asked parishes that distribute wine to congregants as part of communion discontinue the ritual at this time.

As in Winnipeg, the communion wafer is still being distributed in Toronto so long as appropriate sanitation and hygiene procedures are strictly followed.