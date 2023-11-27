Roman Josi's goal, two assists lifts Predators to 3-2 win over Jets
Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to help Nashville beat Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday night, extending the Predators' winning streak to five and ending the Jets' run at five.
Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.
"We're capable of winning these tough games," Saros said. "It's a good sign for the whole team."
Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.
"We had some great chances, we had some good looks," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. "Saros made some timely saves."
Trenin opened the scoring with 19.4 seconds remaining in the opening period. Josi carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone on the left side and his shot from the circle was kicked away by Brossoit. The rebound landed right on Trenin's stick and he had a tap-in for his fourth goal in his last five games.
"I was trying just to join the rush and find the open area where it can be either pass or a rebound for me," Trenin said. "That's exactly what happened."
Trenin did not record a point in Nashville's first 13 games of the season and was a healthy scratch for a game before re-entering the lineup.
Josi scored in a tough-angle wrist shot from the left side at 1:26 of the second.
"I kind of got lucky on that goal," Josi said. "I think I had better chances before, but it goes in. I want to produce, but if we're winning and I don't produce, I'm totally fine with that."
Nyquist's power-play goal at 6:22 of the second made it 3-0, capping a nice passing play with Filip Forsberg and Josi.
The three-point effort from Josi was the 30th of his career, all with Nashville. He and Forsberg (37) are the only players in Predators history with 30-plus three-point games.
Nyquist extended his points streak to eight games. Over that stretch, he has two goals and eight assists.
Morrissey and Perfetti ended Saros' shutout bid with goals 42 seconds apart midway through the third period.
"Saros is a good goalie, he made some big saves," Perfetti said. "He's a top goalie, so you've got to tip your cap sometimes. We created lots and that's all you can ask for. The puck isn't going to go in every single time."
Perfetti's power-play shot hit the left post, then the crossbar and the right post before crossing the goal line.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.
Predators: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
