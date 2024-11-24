Roman Josi scores twice as Nashville Predators defeat Winnipeg Jets 4-1

NASHVILLE -

Roman Josi scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Adam Lowry scored and Eric Comrie made 32 saves for Winnipeg, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville played their first home game after returning from a two-week, five-game road trip where it went 1-2-2.

Stamkos' third-period goal came on a Nashville power play. Six of his seven goals on the season have come with the man-advantage, and he has three power-play goals over the last three games.

Winnipeg split their first back-to-back set of games this season. Even though their win at Pittsburgh on Friday night was over an Eastern Conference team and Saturday's loss came to a fellow Central Division team, the Jets entered Saturday 19 points ahead of the Predators in the standings.