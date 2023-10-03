Winnipeg

    • Ron Schuler retains Springfield-Ritchot

    Ron Schuler

    Manitoba MLA Ron Schuler is returning to the Manitoba Legislature.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Schuler the winner with 55.3 per cent of the vote with 17 of 18 polls reporting.

    Schuler is one of the longest-serving MLAs for the PCs, having been first elected in 1999.

    He previously served as Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Crown Services under former Premier Brian Pallister.

    Schuler defeated NDP candidate Tammy Ivanco and Trevor Kirczenow with the Manitoba Liberals.

    A look back at election day in Manitoba

    Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.

