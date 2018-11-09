

CTV Winnipeg





A rookie city councillor is taking over as the new chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

Mayor Brian Bowman is appointing Charleswood councillor Kevin Klein to head the board.

Klein takes over for outgoing chair David Asper who’s held the position for 18 months.

That’s not the only change to the board. Councillor Ross Eadie will not be returning. The rest of council voted to appoint another new councillor to the police board -- St Norbert-Seine River’s Markus Chambers.

The changes aren’t official yet; they must be ratified at next week’s council meeting.