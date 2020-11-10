WINNIPEG -- Roquette Canada has confirmed five people working at the construction site for its plant in Portage la Prairie have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests were confirmed in a statement sent by the company on Monday.

“Four of the affected individuals are contracted construction workers helping to build the plant,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“The fifth is a Roquette Canada employee whose case is not related to the first four.”

Roquette said the company was notified of the first positive test on Nov. 6, saying a construction worker was exposed to a family member who had COVID-19 and did not contract COVID-19 at the construction site.

Contact tracing started immediately and identified four workers as having close contact with the individual who tested positive. Three received positive tests on November 8, while the fourth is still awaiting test results.

Roquette said the three workers who tested positive carpooled to and from the construction site with the first worker.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we referred an additional 20 workers who may have had close contact with the four COVID-positive workers to Shared Health for further direction on the need for testing,” the spokesperson said.

“All workers currently off-site related to this positive case are from two contractor firms and will require clearance from Shared Health to return.”

The fifth worker who tested positive, who is unrelated to the first four cases, contracted COVID-19 through community transmission and not while working at the plant, the company said. They learned of the case on Nov. 8.

Roquette said facemasks are mandatory for all workers on the site, and all workers must complete a daily health check survey before work. Everyone coming onto the construction site must also go through a touchless thermal monitoring check.

“Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health also issued an improvement order to our project to improve the record-keeping related to the sanitation of communal washroom spaces (checklists in washrooms needed more pages added and to be standardized) and to increase the number of cleanings done per day. Compliance with this order is nearly complete and we are expecting a follow-up visit from Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health next week,” the spokesperson said, adding they have increased the on-site custodial staff from nine to 19.

The plant is still scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2020.