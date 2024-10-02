Rosh Hashanah marked in Winnipeg amid rising tensions in Israel

Wednesday marks Rosh Hashanah – a fresh new year on the Jewish calendar. But for some in the community, the day feels a little different as tensions in Israel escalate.

Sharing apples and honey is one way Diandra Etkin is marking Rosh Hashanah – the new year on the Jewish calendar.

"A crisp, sort of clean new slate,” she said, calling this high holiday a time for prayer and reflection.

This year her family and friends in Israel are on her mind. At last check, all of them are prepared and safe.

”It never makes it any easier or any less terrible, because war at any point is terrible.”

It's been nearly a year since the Israeli-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023.

In recent days tensions have escalated. Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation for attacks and assassinations in Gaza and Lebanon.

"It's going to be a heavy Rosh Hashanah,” said Ruth Ashrafi, regional director of B'nai Brith Manitoba

Ashrafi said since the war began, there has been more divisiveness here in Winnipeg. More anti-Semitic graffiti and rhetoric posted on social media.

"There is an awful lot going on and things are not well in that respect in the City of Winnipeg,” Ashrafi said.

Rabbi Avrohom Altein, executive director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Winnipeg, said on this holiday no one is to be left alone.

"It's been a very, very difficult time,” Altein said.

The Jewish learning centre is hosting a community dinner to mark the start of Rosh Hashanah. Altein said many of those attending have relatives in Isreal, including himself.

"What people feel is the uplifting feeling when you get together as one. And this is a very important thing at Rosh Hashanah for us all to come together,” he said.

Etkin's wish for the new year is peace.

"Truthfully, I wish for a sense of calm around the world. Especially for the Jewish and Israeli people, for the Palestinians, and anyone else experiencing something awful in their lives,” she said.

Throughout October, there are many holidays observed including Yom Kippur, which starts at sunset on Oct. 11 and is the holiest day on the calendar.