Ross Eadie has been re-elected in Mynarski

Incumbent candidate Ross Eadie is heading back to Winnipeg's city council.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Ross Eadie as re-elected in Winnipeg's Mynarski ward.

Eadie beat out his former executive assistant Aaron McDowell, Ed Radchenka, and Natalie Smith.

During the campaign, Eadie came under fire for knocking on Radchenka's door in the early morning hours to ask for a campaign sign back.

Eadie is the second-longest serving city councillor, having held the Mynarski seat since 2010.