

CTV Winnipeg





Rossburn Collegiate was put into lockdown on Wednesday after a social media post surfaced showing a student with a handgun, RCMP said.

The Mounties said they were told at about 1 p.m., prompting the lockdown as a precaution. A suspect was found and arrested near the school a short time later, and police said they seized a CO2 powered replica pistol with ammunition.

Police said no one was hurt, and the lockdown ended after the arrest was made.

A 19-year-old Dauphin resident, Randy Jordan Oudie, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said he remains in custody and they continue to investigate.