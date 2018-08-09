

CTV Winnipeg





Officers seized approximately 184 grams of cocaine while attempting to raid a residence on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said around 10:20 a.m., members of the street crime unit and tactical support unit attended a residence in the first 100 block of Kimwood Bay to execute a search warrant.

Police reported seeing an adult male leaving the residence and entering a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Grassie Blvd and Plessis Rd. Officers seized 169 grams of powder cocaine and 15 grams of crack cocaine, as well as digital scales and unused dime bags.

Jeus Marvin Albert, 41, has been charged with three counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with recognizance.