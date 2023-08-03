Round dance and march to happen at Portage and Main Thursday

Protesters are set to gather at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.

A round dance and march are scheduled for 2 p.m. at the intersection.

Winnipeg police said online that motorists should expect significant delays until 4 p.m. People are being told to use alternate routes.

The comes after protesters blocked the entrance to the Brady Landfill for nearly two weeks, calling on the government to search Prairie Green for the remains of two women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. It is believed that is where their remains are located.

The blockade was removed after a judge granted a temporary injunction, giving police the authority to remove the blockade. The road was reopened on July 18.

Premier Heather Stefanson previously said her government would not search the landfill, citing the findings of a feasibility study, which said there could be health and safety risk to searchers and there is no guarantee anything will be found.