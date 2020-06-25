WINNIPEG -- An intersection near Oakbank that has been the scene of several serious motor vehicle collisions will be getting a roundabout later this year, the province announced Thursday.

The decision comes following an online engagement session in May for ways to increase safety at the intersection of Garven Road (PR 213) and PR 206.

“The number of responses we received through our online engagement really shows how concerned residents are about this intersection,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release. “We need a permanent solution to ensure drivers are safe and we can now move forward with construction on a project that has had significant input from residents in the area.”

The province said they received 505 responses from the engagement, with 80 per cent saying they use the intersection. The survey said a roundabout was the preferred option for the intersection.

Over the years, several safety measures have been installed at the intersection to help reduce the number of collisions, including reducing speed limits in the area, and installing rumble strips to warn drivers of the upcoming stop sign in the area.

“Safety is a top priority for our Springfield council and we welcome the safety upgrades at the intersection of PR 206 and Garven Road,” said Mayor Tiffany Fell, Rural Municipality of Springfield, in a statement. “We appreciate the province has taken the time to listen to our residents.”

The province said construction will begin this summer, and it's expected to be completed by the fall.