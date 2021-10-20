Roussin and Reimer to give Manitoba COVID-19 update
Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This news conference comes after the province announced 102 new cases on Tuesday. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,007 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 62,332.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent.
Health officials also reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,234.
As for vaccinations, the latest data shows that 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 82.7 per cent have received both doses.
CHANGE TO AVAILABILITY
Beginning next week, the COVID-19 news conferences with Manitoba health officials will be moved to Wednesday.
This does not impact the media bulletin schedule. The province will continue to release COVID-19 bulletins on Monday and Thursday, and vaccine bulletins on Monday and Wednesday.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
