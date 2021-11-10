Roussin and Reimer to give update on COVID-19, vaccines in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be giving an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes after the province announced 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – 103 unvaccinated cases, eight partially vaccinated cases and 74 fully vaccinated.

This brings the total number of active cases to 1,438 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 64,878.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at six per cent.

Health officials also announced four new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,266.

As for vaccination rates, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.