

CTV Winnipeg





A routine traffic stop for the Winnipeg Police Service Sunday evening ended up resulting in three arrests, with two of the people wanted for outstanding warrants.

Police stopped a vehicle speeding in the area of Main Street and Armstrong Avenue. Police said two of the passengers lied about their identity and had $2,000 worth of meth, cocaine and cash. They also had multiple knives and fake ID’s.

While being placed under arrest, one of the passengers kicked a police officer.

Kevin Grant Lingasin, Desiree Sadie Ann Cushnie and Jason Steve Tre Sanderson, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both Cushnie and Sanderson were also charged with failing to comply with conditions to show up in court.