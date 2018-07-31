

CTV Winnipeg





The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada will be vacating its Ferry Road location at the end of October, and there’s no telling when it will get a new home.

The museum’s staff are waiting for a funding announcement promised by the federal government, which is expected to come in at $8.8 million.

Last December, the province confirmed $10 million in funding as long as the museum raised $2.5 million.

Construction won’t begin at the museum’s new location until the money comes in.

“So if you are pressed in coming and seeing what we’re all about, definitely come down here in the next couple of months,” said curator assistant Davide Montebruno.

Currently, it’s not known where all of the museum’s artifacts will be stored once they close their doors, but they are hoping to have some of them in a small display in the community.

The Royal Aviation Museum will be open until Oct. 24. They have to leave the site by Oct. 31.