Moments before the curtain was set to go up the performance of ‘Outside Mullingar’ was cancelled.

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (Royal MTC) said there was an attempted mugging Friday evening outside the theatre involving an actor from the production.

The actor was treated on scene by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. They are expected to appear in the remaining productions.

“Our thanks to the medical professionals who stepped forward to help last night,” said Camilla Holland, executive director for Royal MTC, in an email.

The theatre said approximately 200 people were in the audience. Box Office staff started contacting affected theatre goers Saturday morning.

Holland said Royal MTC intends to file a police report.