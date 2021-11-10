RRC Polytech building given new Indigenous name to honour building’s history, future

Red River College Polytechnic's Manitou a bi Bii daziigae building is pictured on Nov. 10, 2021. Its new name was unveiled at a pipe ceremony during the official opening of the new 100,000 square-foot space. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Red River College Polytechnic's Manitou a bi Bii daziigae building is pictured on Nov. 10, 2021. Its new name was unveiled at a pipe ceremony during the official opening of the new 100,000 square-foot space. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories