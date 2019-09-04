

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





A gas leak on Strathcona Street near St. Matthews Avenue Wednesday afternoon forced the evacuation of a number of nearby homes.

In a news release, the City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called at 3:54 p.m. after a construction contractor working in the area ruptured a three-quarter inch gas line.

The area was closed to traffic as crews from Manitoba Hydro worked to repair the lines. Sixteen homes in the immediate area were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Residents were cleared to return around 9 p.m.after the line was repaired.

A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said the gas leak happened in the same vicinity where a line was ruptured by construction crews August 23 during ongoing work to rebuild Strathcona Street.