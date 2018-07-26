City Councillor Russ Wyatt returned to work this week.

Wyatt attended a four-minute special community committee meeting on Wednesday.

Notice of the meeting was only posted online four hours prior.

Wyatt was not present at last week’s city council meeting.

The councilor has been charged with one count of sexual assault. A first court date is scheduled for August 28.

Wyatt says he is innocent and will fight the charges in court.