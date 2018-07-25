Coun. Russ Wyatt’s first court date is scheduled for Aug. 28, according to newly released court documents.

Wyatt has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The Winnipeg Police Service said in January they responded to a report of a “serious” sexual assault of a woman.

Wyatt was arrested two weeks ago and released.

The court documents said Wyatt is not to communicate with the victim in the case and keep within 200 metres of her home, work, school or place of worship. He is also ordered to abstain from alcohol or drugs.

Wyatt said he is innocent and will fight the charge in court.