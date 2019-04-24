

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A former Canadian foreign affairs minister said Russian interference played a part in the Ukraine presidential election, which saw the landslide win of comedian and actor Volodymyr Zelensky.

“There is an issue there,” said Lloyd Axworthy on Wednesday, after returning from Ukraine as part of a Canadian election observation mission.

“Ukraine’s been dealing with this for over five years.”

Axworthy said the interference was phased down during this election, but there were still websites with hate, mobilization and protest.

The politician noted that one thing Canada could learn from Ukraine in terms of meddling is to take action early on.

“They have developed a very good system of early warning, preemptive assessment about where they might be some upsets or disturbances in their election,” he said.

Axworthy said he knows the media is focused on the “mystery of Mr. Zelensky” but during the observation mission he noticed what he described as disturbing trend lines surrounding press freedom.

“We really see limiting press freedom or access,” he said.

“That’s one of the ways they can gain greater control.”

Another one of the former foreign affairs minister’s concerns following his visit to Ukraine has to do with what happens when a government has large populist movement behind it.

Zelensky beat the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with nearly three quarters of the vote.

“There’s always a risk that they may end up trying to limit democratic and constitutional principles,” Axworthy said.

Axworthy said during the Ukraine election there was no progress made in terms of the participation of women and that displaced people faced barriers when trying to vote.

“The gender issue wasn’t discussed,” he said.

Axworthy speculated the new president elect could call a snap election for the country’s ministers and prime minister.