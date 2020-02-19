WINNIPEG -- Rusty, the therapy dog that graced the halls of St. Boniface Hospital has passed away.

In a Facebook post on Rusty's page, it said he had inoperable mouth cancer and it had suddenly spread to his front leg and lungs on Tuesday.

The post said Rusty passed a day after his birthday.

Rusty was well known for not only cheering people up while at the hospital but for always wearing a pair of glasses.

People have taken to sharing their sadness and stories about Rusty online saying he helped so many and he always brightened people's days when they arrived at the hospital.

RIP Rusty. Thank you for the comfort and the smiles you brought to our faces on the day of my father in law's heart surgery back in November 2017. pic.twitter.com/WjaEd7kiGR — Matt Allard (@mathieuallard) February 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Rusty. You brought comfort and joy to so many, now it's your turn to rest. Our sincere condolences to George and all of Rusty's family and friends. You will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/fRQqk8HxMN — Winnipeg Humane Society (@WinnipegHumane) February 19, 2020

Very sad, Rusty helped so many, including my wife and I during my chemo treatments...❤️ https://t.co/ZZZdj51t4d — KC09 (@JETSFANatic09) February 19, 2020

Rusty had been a therapy dog at St. Boniface for 10 years and logged more than 2,000 hours of pet therapy duties until he retired last November.

The Facebook post said Rusty wants to leave a legacy to inspire more people and their dogs to get involved in pet therapy volunteering and he wants people to always smile at others.