Winnipeg homeowners with RV's and boats could have more time to get ready for cottage season.

Councillor Jeff Browaty tabled a motion on Monday to allow people to park their recreational vehicles and trailers in their driveways and side yards two weeks earlier.

Right now homeowners can do this from May 15 to October 31.

Browaty says this doesn't give people enough time to clean their boats and pack up their vehicles prior to the long weekend, so he says the date should be moved back to May 1.

The property and development committee voted to move forward with the change.

But this is not a done deal, the committee's move triggers a public hearing process, prior to a final vote on the matter.