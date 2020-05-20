WINNIPEG -- The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) announced on Tuesday it will not be kicking off it’s 81st season with an annual summer tradition – Ballet in the Park.

“I sincerely regret that COVID-19 has prevented the RWB from sharing its inspiring experience of dance with the community,” said artistic director and CEO Andrew Lewis in a news release.

Normally, the free event takes place over three nights in July, and features dance workshops, games and face-painting. It also gives students from the RWB professional and recreational divisions a chance to share the stage with the ballet’s company.

According to the ballet, the event typically brings in thousands of people to Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre.

“Ballet in the Park provides an important opportunity for us to thank our community for its support,” said Tara Birtwhistle, associate artistic director of the RWB.

“Although we can't gather together in our traditional way, we are looking into alternative ways for the dancers of the company to continue to share their artistry with Winnipeg. ”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ballet had to cancel the final mainstage show of its 80th season, as well as school performances. It also had to temporarily stop in-person classes and rehearsals, moving to video classes for the time being.

The RWB’s 81st season ‘Virtue and Villainy’ is scheduled to begin in October.