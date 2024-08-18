WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • S’all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game

    Adorned in a Winnipeg Goldeyes jersey, Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk threw the first pitch from the pitcher's mound before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers on Aug. 17, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Goldeyes)
    A familiar face was spotted at the Winnipeg Goldeyes game Saturday.

    Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.

    Odenkirk is in town filming Nobody 2, the sequel to a Netflix action thriller shot in Winnipeg back in 2019 that grossed $57 million worldwide.

    Production is expected to wrap up in September.

    - With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

