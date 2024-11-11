Sacred fire burning in memory of Xavia Butler

A sacred fire burning in Winnipeg has brought healing and hope to some members of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s family.

“The last couple of days, it's been unreal,” said Natalie Anderson on Monday. “Everything's coming together, giving me a lot of strength.”

Anderson told CTV News she had a private agreement with Xavia’s biological mother to raise the little girl from birth, but at nine months, Xavia was taken from Anderson. Butler’s biological family previously told CTV News they had no comment.

The little girl’s remains were found in a barn off Highway 6 near Gypsumville, Man., in June. The RCMP confirmed the remains belonged to Butler earlier this month and said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Friday, a fire was lit in Memorial Provincial Park by Anderson to send Xavia’s spirit on a safe journey to be with her ancestors.

“I don't want her to be stuck here, being an angry child because Xavia didn't know what anger was,” Anderson said. “She never cried. She was always happy. I need her to stay my happy baby. Her eyes still deserve to smile, her heart happy, and her soul to dance.”

Throughout the weekend, strangers and friends brought stuffed animals and other toys to add to a memorial for Xavia. Nadine Bone, who said she was Xavia’s Koo Koo, pointed out that many people brought monkeys, not knowing Xavia’s nickname was ‘Chunky Monkey.’

“Xavia's here; Xavia is sending us all the signs that she’s here helping us and everyone’s coming,” said Bone.

A group of mourners stood around the fire Monday afternoon and sang one of Xavia’s favourite songs. While their voices rang out, a bird flew overhead. It was very high in the sky, but the singers believed it was an eagle who was there to take the song and prayers to Xavia.

“Hi baby,” yelled Anderson to the sky, adding she has been sleeping in a tent on-site all weekend.

“What happened broke me as a woman and as a mother, but with all the support and the new sisters that I've made, they've given me a lot of strength,” she said.

The fire will burn until Tuesday at noon.

RCMP in Ashern for investigation

Meanwhile, Manitoba RCMP officers were canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of the ongoing homicide investigation.

Major Crime Services officers went door-to-door in Ashern, Man., to see if anyone has more information related to the death of Butler, according to the RCMP.

Ashern is located about 30 kilometres south of where Xavia’s remains were found.

Little information has been released about Xavia’s last months of life, but RCMP have said investigators believe she was between one and two years old when she died.

RCMP officers are asking the public for photos or information that could verify Butler’s whereabouts after March 2022.

Anyone with information or photos to share is asked to call the RCMP's major crime services tip line at 431-489-8112.