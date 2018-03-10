Ikwe Safe Rides Women Helping Women, an alternative taxi service for women and children in Winnipeg is becoming so stretched, drivers are being forced to turn away a majority of people looking for transportation, a co-director for the group says.

The non-profit, which started in January 2016, relies on female drivers, and said demand has been steadily increasing. It has close to 17,000 members online, but just over 40 drivers.

Ikwe Safe Rides operates with a Facebook page where users book appointments. Co-director and volunteer driver Christine Brouzes said right now, drivers can only answer between 25 and 35 per cent of ride requests.

"We can't pick and choose through the ride requests to see which ones are most in need. We want to answer them all,” said Brouzes.

“It may be a simple request for a mother tying get home with her groceries, or a young lady trying to get home from a social, but they both need to be kept safe, be that emotionally, and or physically safe," she added.

Lisa Hodgins has used the service a handful of times. She said she prefers it over some cab companies in the city because the female drivers are friendly.

"We all love it. And every time I'm with other women and we go anywhere, it's like, ‘Let’s take Ikwe’, we don't even bother with a cab anymore,” said Hodgins.

Brouzes said the service was born out of a need to keep women safe from inappropriate and uncomfortable situations in taxis. Users are asked for a suggested donation of $10 for a 15 minute ride.

TAXI COMPANIES SAY COMMENTS 'TOTALLY UNFAIR'

Scott McFayden is the spokesperson for Unicity and Duffy's, which he said operates 95 per cent of the cabs in Winnipeg. McFayden said the comments about taxi drivers are totally unfair.

McFayden said taxis have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to allegations of impropriety against a driver. He said there is a camera in every vehicle, and discussions are underway to add devices that could record audio in cabs as well.

TRAINING SAFE RIDE VOLUNTEERS

On Saturday Ikwe Safe Rides held a training session in West Broadway which will bring two more drivers on the road soon, but Brouzes said ideally it needs 20 more drivers to meet demand.

Volunteer Jocelyn Friesen hopes to be one of the new drivers. Her life is good now, but she has experienced homelessness in the past. She recently purchased a vehicle and is looking forward to giving back.

"Lots of our young female sisters don't have a credit card so that's not available to them. We have to keep them safe somehow, and this is the best alternative,” she said.

VOLUNTEER REQUIREMENTS

To become a volunteer driver, women must be 18 years of age or older, have a full driver’s license, a registered vehicle, pass a child abuse registry check and attend a training session. Drivers are asked to give four hours of their time a week.

Interested women are asked to sign up via the ‘Ikwe Potential Driver Group’.

Christine Brouzes