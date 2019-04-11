A Winnipeg city councillor wants to know if police officers will be getting safe and secure parking downtown.

The police union has been calling for parking for members working out of the downtown headquarters over safety concerns.

At the city’s finance committee meeting, Transcona councillor Shawn Nason raised the parking issue.

The committee heard it may be dealt with through labour negotiations and that Chief Danny Smyth is open to revisiting the issue.

“I definitely want everybody to be safe in all parts of this community, be it downtown or in our particular wards,” said Nason

Last month the union said a suspect pointed a firearm at an officer leaving work, pulled the trigger twice, but the weapon misfired.